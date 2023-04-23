Conceding easy tries and allowing the opposition to pile on points late in the game was a common occurrence for the Wellington Cowboys in 2022.
A lack of depth and a lack of experience proved costly and ultimately resulted in the Cowboys finishing last season with the dreaded wooden spoon.
It might only be two rounds into the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season now, but things already look completely different.
Wellington made the rest of the competition sit up and take notice on Saturday when scoring a gutsy 18-16 win over the much-fancied Bathurst St Pat's at Kennard Park.
READ ALSO:
The result made it two-from-two to start the season for a side many tipped to struggle again this year after a round one win over Lithgow.
"I'm so proud of them," captain-coach Justin Toomey-White said after the win.
"We haven't spoken about what other people have thought outside our camp.
We know where we need to be and I've said it from the start, this is not a year-long process. This is building ourselves for the long process."
Much like the win over Lithgow, Saturday's result was built on defence.
Against a physical Pat's pack led by captain-coach Zac Merritt, the Cowboys were forced to defend their line time and time again.
But they continued to turn up for each other and then a fantastic performance with the boot from halfback Rylee Blackhall repeatedly got the hosts out of trouble.
"We were leaking a few tries last year that were pretty easy tries, to be honest," Toomey-White said.
"It's the old cliche of defence wins games. They put their bodies in front of an awesome Pat's forward pack that is tough and big and we had our hands full.
"For many years now, Wello is known for scoring tries. We can score tries but defence wins you games and that's the mentality.
"You don't need to have superstars to tackle. You just need to have the right mindset and be willing to get your body in front and tackle and that's what we spoke about during the whole of pre-season."
The 2022 season was an extremely difficult one for the Cowboys as the loss of a host of players and a number of sponsors impacted the club from top to bottom.
But Toomey-White, in particular, rallied the Cowboys and after surviving that campaign the club got some new sponsors onboard, was able to attract some new faces, and hold a genuine pre-season campaign.
The new players are already making an impact with Blackhall again a standout on Saturday after returning home this season, while halves partner Jai Merritt played a supporting role and fullback Tyrone Tatterall continues to take his game to the next level after starring for the Nyngan and Western under 18s last season.
Blackhall and Tattersall had their fingerprints all over what proved to be the match-winning try on Saturday.
While a kick from one of the Cowboys forwards wasn't the captain-coach's plans, it ended up in the hands of winger Tony Clevin, who found Tattersall and the fullback kicked again for himself and had the pace to win the race to the in-goal.
Blackhall then nailed the conversion from near the sideline, taking the hosts' lead out to the all-important eight-point mark.
"When we had these boys sign on I knew our spine would be fine," Toomey-White said.
"They've earned the right to be first grades and have done some awesome things in Group 11 before.
"Our halves have played in knockouts together so they know each other and it's all a work in process.
"For the boys going forward, it's about letting the halves do their thing and lead the boys around.
"Rylee's kicking game was amazing and he kicked us out of trouble. Jai was leading them around and Tyrone, wow he's a talent."
Pat's scored again late in Saturday's game to make it 18-16 but the Cowboys, cheered on by their passionate home fans, got the job done.
Toomey-White said keeping his young players focused and not getting carried away will be a priority now but added he doesn't expect it to be an issue given many were part of the 2022 team which faded poorly in a number of games after strong starts.
The other thing which has the captain-coach feeling positive about his group is the message of unity he pushed throughout pre-season has clearly resonated with the playing group.
"It's just awesome to see the boys fighting for each other," he said.
"We know it's definitely early days and we're not where we want to be but the boys will enjoy this win and then we'll get ourselves sorted for a really tough match next week against (Dubbo) CYMS.
"We're in a really good rebuilding phase and I've said to my boys I trust every one of them to take the field.
"I've got their back and they've got mine. It's a mental game though, you can say that stuff but physically and mentally you need to buy into that and it takes 17 to do it on the day but it takes 30 others who turn up to training to prepare us for that day."
The Cowboys travel to Dubbo next Sunday to take on a CYMS side which followed up a 60-0 round one demolition of Bathurst Panthers with a 42-8 win over Lithgow.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.