It's all kicking off and we want you to be part of it

Our region loves its sport.
Everyone knows that. You just need to travel to any ground or court at Dubbo on a weekend or flick on the TV and it really hits you.
There's been a huge number of rugby league exports to hit great heights - with two-time premiership winner and Australian representative Isaah Yeo leading the way now - while Tom Robertson was recently called into the Wallabies squad again, Hugh Bowman continues to wow us in the saddle, and when the FIFA Women's World Cup starts in the coming months our very own Ash Sykes, a former Matilda, will be in the commentary box sharing her expertise.
That's touching the iceberg of the success the Dubbo region has had on the big stage.
More often than not those stars and the very best of the local game are the topic of conversation among people at our pubs, over a coffee, or when catching up with friends
We here at the Daily Liberal love sharing those stories with you and they're often some of the most popular we produce.
You, dear valued subscribers, are aware of this and right now we're offering so much as the winter sporting season really kicks off.
ACM recently launched another winter sports subscriber offer and I just want to share with you a taste of what that gets you and you'll realise it really is unparalleled for this region.
We've got people around the grounds each weekend and we'll bring you match reports from rugby union's Blowes Clothing Cup and New Holland Cup as well as the Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) rugby league competition every Saturday and Sunday.
Our in-depth coverage of the PMP, in particular, can't be matched.
We'll also bring you the Weekend Wrap each Sunday night, giving you those things you may have missed that weekend, while every Monday there's our new Coach's Corner, where we give you the inside word from those in charge.
Wednesday means it's time for an opinion piece looking at the biggest issues in regional rugby league while on a Thursday we put the spotlight on Dubbo sport in the Winter Warm-Up analysis and opinion.
When Friday arrives we give you the best weekend build-up in the west, with match previews from around the competition, weekly team lists, and all the news from the judiciary.
Then when Saturday arrives, we're ready to do it all again.
But there's also much more than the PMP each and every day.
We'll bring you the news and results from the Western Premier League football competition every week and the same goes for AFL Central West and Dubbo netball.
Each Monday you can also check out what is always a massive collection of weekend sporting photos from junior and senior competition while Tuesday will always feature all the results from the Castlereagh League.
Throw in the Blowes Beat rugby union previews on a Thursday and regular racing updates and you can lock in a huge amount of coverage every day of the week.
But - in the vein of those great 1990s TV advertisements - just wait, there's more.
We love bringing you those stories about our junior stars and those who are reaching the top level.
Just this week, we spoke to of our best in brightest in under 16s basketball players Kiara McKeown and MIllie Sutcliffe.
The pair are heading to Perth for the national championships in the coming months and they spoke with maturity beyond their years when they told of their friendship and how the sport is so much more than what happens on the court.
We couldn't agree more, and that's why we're bringing you so much and showcasing the people who make sport in the western area something we should all be proud of.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
