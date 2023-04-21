Daily Liberal
Dubbo police operation: Man remains on roof as situation nears 24 hour mark

Updated April 22 2023 - 8:26am, first published April 21 2023 - 3:00pm
SATURDAY UPDATE

The Provan Place siege came to an end shortly before midnight on Friday night.

