Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Updated

Dubbo police operation: Man remains on roof as situation nears 24 hour mark

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated April 21 2023 - 9:59pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

9:15PM UPDATE

The police operation is still ongoing. Police have cordoned off Websdale Drive near Arthur Summons Street, only allowing passage to some.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.