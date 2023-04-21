Four young people will face court today following an alleged vehicle theft and subsequent pursuit yesterday.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, use offensive weapon in company to prevent detention, destroy or damage property and breach of bail.
A 15-year-old boy was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and four outstanding arrest warrants were executed for motor vehicle, assault and firearm related offences.
A 17 and 12-year-old boy were both charged with breach of bail.
About 10.30am on Thursday, April 20, officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop a Toyota Fortuner on Armstrong Crescent at Dubbo, due to its manner of driving.
The Toyota failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated; however, was terminated due to safety concerns.
READ MORE:
Checks revealed the Toyota was reportedly stolen from a Dubbo residence early that morning and was involved in a prior pursuit around 3am.
Following inquiries, the vehicle was located abandoned in Tink Avenue, South Dubbo, at about 1pm. The vehicle was seized for forensic examination.
Police established a perimeter to search the area and a short time later the four youths were arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
All four boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court today Friday, April 21.
Youth Command have deployed a number of youth engagement officers (YLO) to further support Dubbo over the coming weeks with youth engagement at the PCYC, Youth Justice Centre and local schools.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.