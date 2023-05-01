Daily Liberal
Dubbo court convicts repair man for damaging ex-girlfriend's property

By Court Reporter
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:50pm
File picture
A repair man who punched a wall, after finding out his then girlfriend would be going to rehab, was sentenced for two domestic-violence related offences.

