A repair man who punched a wall, after finding out his then girlfriend would be going to rehab, was sentenced for two domestic-violence related offences.
The 24-year-old from South Grafton appeared before Dubbo Local Court on April 13 and pleaded guilty to recklessly damaging property and contravening an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO).
"He tells me that relationship is now over, he has no contact with the victim. Before he left, he fixed the wall he had damaged," defence lawyer Timothy Cullenward told the court.
The offender's mother was present in the court's public gallery to support him and take him back to their family home.
Court documents reveal the man had been living with the victim for about six months when she told him she would be leaving for rehab.
Police said it was about 9.40pm on February 3 and they were both "moderately intoxicated".
The man lost his temper and punched a hole into the hallway. He then went into the kitchen and threw "several items", shattering a plastic bowl and denting a metal strainer. The victim became fearful and called police.
An ADVO was put in place to protect the victim, with one of the conditions being the offender could not be intoxicated in her presence.
However, the man breached the order on February 12 when he consumed about five cans of beer while the victim was home. She reported the breach to police the following day, and the man was arrested.
In court, three references describing the man's character were handed up to magistrate Gary Wilson.
"He accepts full responsibility. His references suggest he's not a violent person generally... it was a one-off offence," Mr Cullenward said.
"He's fortunate he has a home to go to and a job waiting for him on the farm. He has a deep sense of shame in the matter. He has shown remorse in his early plea of guilty and in the material shown to you. He's unlikely to re-offend, he's unlikely to come before the court again."
Mr Wilson noted the man had no criminal history "whatsoever" but due to the domestic-violence related crimes, he said convictions would be recorded.
The offender was convicted and sentenced to a nine-month conditional release order.
"If you see that through that'll be the end of these matters," Mr Wilson told the offender.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
