It has been five years of helping men with their mental health and Bruno Efoti couldn't be more proud.
As Tradies in Sight reaches its fifth anniversary, founder of the organisation Mr Efoti, said he felt "extremely grateful" for the "incredible support" the group has been shown by the community.
He said he was also grateful for the opportunity to project their message of hope to all who have engaged with them over the last five years.
Mr Efoti said Tradies in Sight has continued to grow in ways they had never imagined possible.
"The fact that many people in our region have supported us so well, have in fact increased our capacity and consequently delivered great outcomes," he said.
The organisation, while based in Dubbo, has gone to help people out of the region. In December, 2022, the group visited Eugowra and Cudal to help residents with their mental health after the devastating floods ravaged the towns.
These acts of kindness has seen the organisation earn nearly 3,500 followers on Facebook.
"Popularity was never an agenda," Mr Efoti said.
"Skilling and equipping blokes with tools to do life better was our focus. If people can resonate with your style of work in the process, then that's a bonus."
To celebrate reaching five years, the group will be having a meal together at Lazy River Estate to thank everyone that has supported Tradies in Sight through the course of the last five years.
"We have also organised an auction and a raffle to be drawn on the night as well," he said.
"We have been donated with some great prizes from lots of generous people in the community to be auctioned and raffled off on the night which is excellent."
When asked if Mr Efoti hopes to stick around for another five years, he said he thought Tradies In Sight had "barely scratched the surface".
"Given more time, we will bust through the hard layer and begin to address the issues at the very core," he said.
In the future, Mr Efoti would like to have the opportunity to better engage with demographics of people his organisation hasn't yet made a connection with.
There is a lot for Mr Efoti to be proud of over the last five years, but something that comes to mind for him is the sheer number of people who have confided in their service.
"They start the beginning of the journey to recovery and health, also achieving incredible outcomes with very small resources," he said.
With a lot of hard work happening behind the scenes, Mr Efoti said he was grateful for his board members for their hard work.
"I also want to thank my beautiful family for their unwavering support and also for those wonderful people that enable us to make a small difference in our communities," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
