Harry Kempston expects to have the best seat at Apex Oval on Sunday.
Kempston will again lineup at halfback for the Macquarie Raiders after a promising first grade debut in the round one smashing of Orange CYMS last weekend.
The Raiders meet Mudgee in round two and a huge amount is expected of the battle between the forward packs and, in particular, Jack Kavanagh and Clay Priest.
The pair are captain-coach at the Raiders and Dragons respectively and are also Western Rams representatives and two of the better, and more fiery, forwards running around the bush.
"It was my first game with Kav on the weekend and he's definitely full on," Kempston said.
"He plays with his heart on his sleeve and I'm happy he's on my team, that's for sure.
"It will be good to see him go up against Clay because he's a bloke who prides himself on taking out their big man and leading by example.
"It will be good to sit back and watch, to be honest."
READ ALSO:
The Apex Oval clash is the pick of the round two fixtures after both sides caught the eye in round one.
Mudgee started the season with a win over defending premiers Forbes while the Raiders overpowered a battling Orange CYMS side early at Wade Park and went on to score a resounding 52-12 victory.
Kempston was one of four players to make his first grade debut for the Raiders in that match, with brother Charlie, youngster Bailey Ross and former Queensland Cup player Billy Gilbert the others.
The new halfback admitted he was a little surprised how quickly it all came together for the new-look side, who also shifted Filisione Pauta from lock to five-eighth.
Pauta will be missing in round two as he's away from Dubbo for the weekend, but the versatile Richard Peckham steps in off the bench to partner Kempston, who's been tasked with ordering the Raiders around this year.
"I was pleasantly surprised how well all the boys listened and everyone bought in and played as a group," Kempston said.
"We were really working together and it's been good."
There were question marks around the Raiders halves heading into this season after Josh and Jai Merritt and Blake Merritt all departed the club but co-captain-coach Alex Ronayne was quick to announce Kempston was the man for the number seven.
Having that backing helped the 27-year-old, who feels his voice and organisational skills are some of his strengths.
"Knowing the boys had my back and that 'Aka' (Ronayne) and Jack have got me and are happy with me to lead the team and do my thing, that is good to know that you have that support," he said.
"I can talk pretty well so I try and do that the best I can and just get the ball to the right people at the right time, that's my most important job."
There will be plenty of attacking weapons around the halves again this weekend and, should they fire in a big way, it would send a message to the rest of the competition.
While the Raiders are far from getting away, Kempston is all too aware the opportunity this weekend presents.
"It will give us a good indication of where we're at," the halfback said.
"They're the team to beat at the moment, I think, and they beat Forbes pretty well in the first round.
"Hopefully we can put in a good performance against them and then really kick on into our year from there."
The Raiders have struggled to take that final step in recent years and they haven't featured in a first grade grand final since winning the Group 11 premiership in 2012.
Kavanagh's experience and return as captain-coach has been a boost while Ronayne and the club's board has now been working for a number of years to change the culture around those in blue.
"I have a really positive outlook on this season," Kempston said.
"I think if we can continue to work hard, not only as a team, but also individuals then we could go on to something special this year.
"Everyone has been training hard and not just on the Tuesdays and Thursdays but people are getting there early or staying late to do extras and then maybe doing things like gym work and diet.
"It's pretty positive and there's a really good feel around the club."
The action at Apex Oval on Sunday starts with the super tag at 10am while the first grade match is scheduled to kick-off at 2.30pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.