A 26-year-old former Dubbo resident who slapped his partner and shoved her head into empty drink cans during his fit of rage, has been sentenced.
"Domestic violence is not acceptable," magistrate Gary Wilson told the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons. "You're a big, strong, powerful man, nobody is going to stand up against you. You cannot be physical."
The offender was convicted by Dubbo Local Court on April 13 on two counts of domestic violence-related common assault and two counts of breaching an apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO).
Court documents reveal the the couple had been dating for a year and lived together. On September 19 last year, the offender, the victim, her children and grandmother were stepping out for a walk about 12.15pm when the assault took place.
Police said the man, who is unemployed, became angry when he could not find his shoes and slapped the victim. He then followed her into their shed, pushed her into a play pool filled with cans and bottles, and pressed her head down on the recycled cans.
The assault resulted in an ADVO against the offender which he most recently breached on January 20 this year at Tregear in Sydney. Neighbours had called police at 8.40pm that day after hearing the man and the victim having a verbal argument.
Police said the offences put the man in breach of five conditional release orders and community correction orders he was subject to at the time.
In court, defence solicitor Ms Sathar said her client was part of an alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation program and submitted two documents referencing the progress he had made.
Given the "positive things" the offender had been doing, Mr Wilson did not take any action regarding the CRO and CCO breaches.
The man, who now lives in Tregear, was sentenced to a 12-month community correction order for the two assault charges and two breaches of ADVO.
"You must comply with the AVO. Fortunately for you, there was no violence. If there's an act of violence the law says you go to jail... I just have to decide how long you go to jail for," Mr Wilson said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.