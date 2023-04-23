Daily Liberal
Dubbo Local Court convicts 26-year-old for slapping girlfriend and breaching orders

By Court Reporter
Updated April 23 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
File picture
A 26-year-old former Dubbo resident who slapped his partner and shoved her head into empty drink cans during his fit of rage, has been sentenced.

