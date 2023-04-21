TikTok trend transforms Dubbo into Dubai

Dubbo looks a little different in this viral TikTok, part of a "disinformation" trend showing off small towns across Australia... but not as you know them.
Aussie content creators on the video sharing platform have been trying to fool gullible travellers into thinking small country towns are grander than they are by swapping out popular spots for luxurious, instagram-friendly international attractions.
TikTok creator minhthugg jumped onto the trend creating a video featuring Dubbo, sort of.
Opening with a zoom into Dubbo on Google maps as Counting Stars by One Republic plays in the background, the video cuts to a sweeping shot of the world's highest 360 degree infinity pool, the Aura Skypool in Dubai. Or as minhthugg labels it, the Dubbo Aquatic Centre.
The Orana Mall Shopping Centre is up next but the familiar concrete box has been swapped out for the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia lit up with colourful flashing lights.
The NRMA Holiday Park makes an appearance as the ultra-luxurious Soneva Jani villa on the island of Medhufaru in the Maldives.
Of course no tour of Dubbo's attractions would be complete without the Old Dubbo Gaol. Already an impressive spot, the TikTok takes it to the next level by including aerial footage of Alcatraz in San Francisco, USA instead.
Finally, the TikTok cuts to footage of CloudBar, a $2 million lounge on the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago building in Chicago, USA. But if the video is to be believed, those sweeping views over a harbour and city can be enjoyed from our very own South Dubbo Tavern.
Bourke, Broken Hill, Walgett, Bathurst and Orange have also gotten the viral treatment, but the Dubbo video is by far minhthugg's most popular, clocking up an impressive 549 thousand views.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
