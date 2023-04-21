Daily Liberal
Check out how Dubbo looks in this viral TikTok trend

By Allison Hore
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
TikTok trend transforms Dubbo into Dubai
Dubbo looks a little different in this viral TikTok, part of a "disinformation" trend showing off small towns across Australia... but not as you know them.

