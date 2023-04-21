Saturday, April 22
Kennard Park, Wellington
2.15pm kick-off (reserve grade starts at 12pm)
COWBOYS: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Tony Clevin, 3 Preston Simpson, 4 Brock Naden, 5 Timmy Boney-Stewart, 6 Jai Merritt, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Mac Dutfield, 9 Elijah Colliss, 10 Nat Lindsay, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Jacob Newman, 13 Wallace Bruce; Bench: 14 Riley Barker, 15 Daniel Pracy, 16 Logan Conn, 17 Cooper Taylor. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
ST PAT'S: 1 Jackson Brien, 2 Will Poole, 3 Ashley Cosgrove, 4 Matthew Beattie, 5 Tyrese Edwards, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Will Wright, 8 Nick Booth, 9 Hayden Bolam, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Caleb Wardman, 12 Aaron Mawhinney, 13 Cooper Ackroyd; Bench: 14 Luke Single, 15 Haze Rewiti, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach Zac Merritt.
READ ALSO:
Molong Recreational Ground, Molong
Kick-off 2.30pm (league tag starts 11am)
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Tye Siakisoni, 3 Michael Latu, 4 Jackson Vallis, 5 Jesse Limon, 6 Nicholas Tillburg, 7 Doug Hewitt, 8 Dave Sellers, 9 Hudson White, 10 McCoy White, 11 Jia Siakisoni, 12 Zac Hunt, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Joe Bugg, 15 Jed Betts, 16 Daniel Bain, 17 Thomas Lemmich. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
SPACEMEN: 1 Jacob Smede, 2 James Parsons, 3 Riley Scott, 4 Jim Ratulolo, 5 Malakai Folau, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Takitau Mapapalangi, 9 Cody Crisp, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Rex Yallon, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Brandon Paige; Bench: 14 Sam Davis, 15 Jesse Shorter, 16 Jake Hutchings, 17 Tikoko Noke. Captain-coach: Chad Porter
Spooner Oval, Forbes
Kick-off 2.30pm (under 18s starts 11am)
MAGPIES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Harry Scott, 3 Tom Toohey, 4 Ray Towney, 5 Dylan Gunn, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Charlie Lennon, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Aaron Wykamp, 11 Dane Richards, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Marty Herbert; Bench: 14 Tom Hopkins, 15 Jake Stenhouse, 16 Mick Coady, 17 Matt Duke, 18 Tongia Fox. Captain-coaches: Nick Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews.
CYMS: 1 Liam Wilson, 2 Luke Trott, 3 Josh Hart, 4 Marcel Ikonofo, 5 Isaac Cardwell, 6 Patrick Williams, 7 Mitch Evers, 8 Cam Jones, 9 Ryan Banks, 10 Kaiden Dickson, 11 Ed Morrish, 12 Ethan McKellar, 13 Flynn Packham; Bench: 14 Toby Gibson, 15 Ethan Kennedy, 16 Kaelen Monk, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Ethan McKellar.
Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
Kick-off 2.30pm (league tag starts 11am)
WORKIES: (TBC) 1 Dylan Miles, 2 Lomano Lufe, 3 Kye Cameron, 4 Harrison Bender, 5 Riley Dukes, 6 Dylan Dukes, 7 Cooper Egan, 8 Lachlan Large, 9 Thomas Large, 10 Jack Sullivan, 11 Jack Rowley, 12 Ryan Jervis, 13 Travies Dukes; Bench: 14 Donovan Peters, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 Tom Fraser. Coaches: Coaches: Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott.
CYMS: 1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Tom Hughes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Kyjuan Crawford, 5 Jayden Hyde, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Jayden Merritt, 12 Billy Sing; Bench: 14 Mitch Cleary, 15 Tom Stimpson, 16 Jaymn Cleary, 17 Sully Haycock. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
Sunday, April 23
Larkin Oval, Nyngan
Kick-off 2.15pm (league tag starts 11am)
TIGERS: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Ash Widders, 3 Kiyan Shaw, 4 Terrance Ryan, 5 Matt McDougall, 6 Mason Williams, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Rory Quarmby, 9 Jak Jeffery, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Corey Cox, 12 Cale Dunn, 13 Aidan Bermingham; Bench: 14 Loma Atuau, 15 Jackson Cox, 16 Bill Quarmby, 17 Fletcher Hunt. Captain-coach: James Tuitahi
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Ben French, 3 Lachie Lawson, 4 Mac Selwood, 5 Joe Coady, 6 Matt Boss, 7 Scott Rosser, 8 Elijah Smyth, 9 Alex Prout, 10 Harry Gersbach, 11 Rakai Tuheke, 12 Marlin Pollack, 13 Nathan Potts; Bench: 14 Connor Vardanega, 15 Adam Hart, 16 Kade Barrow, 17 Jye Barrow. Coach: Shane Rodney.
Apex Oval, Dubbo
2.30pm kick-off (super tag starts 10am)
RAIDERS: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 Charlie Kempston, 3 Eric Fernando, 4 Clayton Daley, 5 Bailey Ross, 6 Richard Peckham, 7 Harry Kempston, 8 Colt Ure, 9 Kane McDermott, 10 Jack Kavanagh, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Carl Ralph, 15 Maclay Ryan, 16 TBC, 17 TBC
DRAGONS: 1 Jack Littlejohn, 2 Jayden Brown, 3 Corin Smith, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Luke Moody, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Clay Priest; Bench: 14 Toby Forrest, 15 Andrew Bain, 16 Nicholas Willson, 17 Nicholas Bligh. Coach: Clay Priest
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.