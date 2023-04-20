Dubbo RSL Sub-branch president for 13 years, Tom Gray "thought it was time" to hand over the presidency baton to former vice president Shaun Graham - and he will do so at the Sub-branch annual general meeting on Friday, April 21.
After a long volunteer career in the Sub-branch, and at just shy of 80 years old, Mr Gray thought it was "time some of the younger blokes took over".
"I know it'll be in good hands, and I'll still be in the background to assist with funerals and a helping hand here and there - and on the committee if they'll have me," Mr Gray told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Gray said he was proud of what he achieved during his time at the helm. He was responsible for leading the charge for the launch of the new veterans' drop-in centre on Bultje Street and was at the helm when Dubbo residents stood at the ends of their driveways to mark Anzac Day during lockdown.
"We changed a few things within the Sub-branch, as far as Anzac Day and funerals, to make them more family-friendly," Mr Gray said.
"After the Anzac Day service at 11am we used to turn around and march back to the RSL Club but now we fall out at the cenotaph so the veterans can be with their family and grand-kids - it's more family friendly that way.
"From the day of the centennial of Gallipoli, we have put a river of poppies from the cenotaph that flows down that looks like a river of blood. The poppies were made by people in the community."
Mr Gray said he had enjoyed his time working with and assisting veterans, and said veteran welfare was important to the Sub-branch. During his time as president, the group purchased a house in which to base their operations, on Bolt Street.
"If you have someone coming from Cobar and wants to spend a couple of hours, they can have a cup of tea and have a look at the library there and see their doctor and head home," Mr Gray said.
He thanked everyone in the community who had supported him and the Sub-branch during his tenure. This included the media (including this masthead, the Daily Liberal), the local council and mayor, local schools, bands and choirs involved in Anzac Day observances, army cadets and airforce cadets, and the veterans themselves.
"Overall, it's a team event to get Anzac Day and Remembrance Day ready. We're lucky at out Sub-branch to have a great relationship with the community," Mr Gray said.
"I was born and bred here. I did 20 years in the navy and then my wife liked the town rather than the city, so we came back here with our two daughters and here we are.
"I got involved in the Sub-branch and we've just moved on like that and we have a very good veteran community here in Dubbo."
He said he would love for young ex-service personnel to become involved and the Sub-branch would be happy to "assist them in anyway".
The Sub-branch assisted him when he was younger, with accessing the right doctors and finding like-minded individuals with whom to spend his time.
"I met such a mob of ex-service personnel, we all talk the same lingo and we all have things we don't talk about much ... you can try and get that monkey off your back," he said.
One of Mr Gray's proudest moments was when the community rallied together during COVID - from their driveways.
"People were asked to hold a candle and place a poppy on their driveway [at dawn] and, standing outside, you could hear the Last Post being played further down the block, or the Australian anthem further up the street," he said.
"I felt so proud of that day - we couldn't have a service and people still got outside and remembered the fallen."
Mr Gray said he was heartened to see the number of young people involved in Anzac Day in Dubbo each year.
IN OTHER NEWS
"To see the youth of today involved and coming along, especially the Dawn Service, parents bringing their kids along in their pyjamas ... some of the kids you still see, since I've been involved they're now young teenagers, all grown up," Mr Gray said.
"It's good to see these people still come to Anzac Day and the community here in Dubbo is unbelievable. That makes me very proud to see they want to get involved and think of the supreme sacrifice some of our veterans made."
The dawn service begins at 5.45am at the Cenotaph at Victoria Park on Darling Street. The Anzac march will begin in Brisbane Street outside the Dubbo RSL. Those taking part in the march are asked to gather from 9.45am with the march beginning at 10.15am. The march will proceed to the Cenotaph at Victoria Park for the 11am Service.
Ex-servicemen and women will assemble at Soldiers Memorial Club at 5.45am and will march to Cameron Park for the 6am dawn service. The Anzac march will begin from the corner of Lee and Gisborne streets. Those taking part in the march are asked to gather from 10.25am with the march beginning at 10.45am. The march will proceed to the Cenotaph at Cameron Park for the 10.55am service. The dusk service will commence at Cameron Park at 3.10pm.
Stuart Town: 11am - 12.30pm
Mumbil: 9am - 10am
Eumungerie: 10:30am - 11:30am
Gollan: 11am - 12pm
Geurie: 9am - 10am
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.