Ex-servicemen and women will assemble at Soldiers Memorial Club at 5.45am and will march to Cameron Park for the 6am dawn service. The Anzac march will begin from the corner of Lee and Gisborne streets. Those taking part in the march are asked to gather from 10.25am with the march beginning at 10.45am. The march will proceed to the Cenotaph at Cameron Park for the 10.55am service. The dusk service will commence at Cameron Park at 3.10pm.

