Our People

Dubbo RSL Sub-branch president Tom Gray steps down, Shaun Graham appointed

Updated April 20 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
Dubbo RSL Sub-branch president Tom Gray is stepping down. Picture by Belinda Soole
Dubbo RSL Sub-branch president for 13 years, Tom Gray "thought it was time" to hand over the presidency baton to former vice president Shaun Graham - and he will do so at the Sub-branch annual general meeting on Friday, April 21.

