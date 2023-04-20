A police operation is under way in Dubbo following an alleged vehicle theft and subsequent pursuit.
About 10.30am on Thursday, April 20 officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop a Toyota Fortuner on Armstrong Crescent, due to its manner of driving.
The Toyota failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, however, the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
Checks revealed the Toyota was reportedly stolen from a Dubbo residence early Thursday morning following a prior police pursuit with the vehicle around 3am.
Further reports have been made to police by motorists who have seen the vehicle allegedly driving in a dangerous manner throughout Dubbo.
Following inquiries, the vehicle was located abandoned in Tink Avenue, South Dubbo.
Police have established a perimeter and are searching the surrounding area for those involved.
As inquiries continue, anyone with any information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Dubbo Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More to come.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
