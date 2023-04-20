Daily Liberal
Frank Smith's shooter Aaron Hegedus enters pleas in Dubbo Local Court

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated April 20 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:00pm
Wellington's Aaron Hegedus was arrested in October 2021 and has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Picture by NSW Police Force
Wellington's Aaron Hegedus was arrested in October 2021 and has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Picture by NSW Police Force

The murder charge against Aaron Hegedus, the man who shot and killed Wellington grandfather Frank Smith, has been withdrawn.

