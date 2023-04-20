Daily Liberal
John Lew, Brettt Wrigley, Barry Chandler and Barrie Batten named life members of Dubbo Harness Racing Club

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
Updated April 21 2023 - 8:39am, first published 7:00am
New life members of the Dubbo club Barrie Batten (second from left), Barry Chandler (fourth from left), Brett Wrigley (fifth from left) and John Lew (third from right) with their families and special guests. Picture by Coffee Photography and Framing
Four tireless workers at Dubbo Harness Racing Club have been awarded life memberships, but don't for a second think that will put an end to their volunteering.

