Four tireless workers at Dubbo Harness Racing Club have been awarded life memberships, but don't for a second think that will put an end to their volunteering.
John Lew, Brettt Wrigley, Barry Chandler and Barrie Batten received the honour at last week's meeting at the Dubbo track and all four are set to be back again when racing returns this Friday night.
"We'll still just keep doing it," Lew said.
"We don't do it to become life members ... they're all good blokes and they've been there for years.
"They're always there without a fuss and they're always there."
Lew is currently president of the club while Batten and Chandler help organise meetings and are there every time for those jobs like driving the mobile and manning the gates to get the horses on and off the track.
Wrigley's impact on the club shows each year with the running of the showpiece Red Ochre series, a highlight of the Dubbo racing calendar which he organises.
The life memberships are just one part of an exciting couple of weeks for the Dubbo club.
The two meetings in the space of seven days are being used to celebrate the best performers of 2022.
Last weekend Justin Reynolds was named 2022 junior driver of the year of the year while Nathan Turnbull was named driver of the year and James Sutton won the local driver's prize.
This Friday, April 21, Barry Lew will be recognised at the leading local trainer for 2022 while the Jake Davis-trained Brooklyn Bandit will collect the Karloo Mick Horse of the Year prize as well as the award for best juvenile horse.
To add to the excitement further, these two meetings have been the first to be run under new LED lights at the track.
Through a state government grant Dubbo Regional Council received, new and upgraded cabling, conduit, switchboard and a fuse panel was put in place late last year while the Dubbo club put forward more than $300,000 to purchase new lights to connect with the underground upgrades.
"It's very, very, very good," Lew said.
"These lights are the 'Rolls Royce' of lights and make Dubbo the first harness racing club in NSW to install LED track lighting which was only possible following the underground work and state government grant, that was completed first.
"It improves visibility, there is next to no warm up time and it increases efficiency and availability of the replacement lights."
The new lights have been placed on the two turns and the back straight and it's hoped another grant in the future will allow a home straight upgrade, as well.
The lights will be bright again on Friday when eight races are contested.
Lew will have two horses - Serene Princess and Burrabadine Bullett - go around on the night while fellow Dubbo trainers Lex Bramble, Michael Carroll and Lloyd Sutton will also be involved.
Bramble will send around Im Alrite, who will be aiming for a second win in the space of seven days after a home-track win last Friday.
Brett Hutchings was in the gig for that win but Tiffany Ingham will take the drive this time.
Racing starts at 5.49pm on Friday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.