Dubbo Swim School All Abilities Swim wins Royal Life Saving Society Aqua award

By Allison Hore
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
All Abilities Swim founder Catherine Kelly and instructor Trinity Rufus with their award. Picture by Belinda Soole
All Abilities Swim may be a small school but they have made a big splash in the swim sector, taking out a major award at the Royal Life Saving Society's inaugural awards night.

