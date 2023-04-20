All Abilities Swim may be a small school but they have made a big splash in the swim sector, taking out a major award at the Royal Life Saving Society's inaugural awards night.
The two person team - who lead disability-friendly swimming lessons at the Yawarra Community School in Dubbo - were the proud recipients of an Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion award at the first ever Aquas, the Royal Life Saving Society's "night of nights".
"I was shocked when I heard we won," said Trinity Rufus, a swim instructor at the school.
"I thought oh my God, that's huge - the award wasn't just for NSW, but ACT and Tasmania as well."
Last Friday, 200 guests from industry, government and the community joined the Royal Life Saving Society at the Grand Ballroom at Sydney's Luna Park to celebrate outstanding contributions in the prevention of drowning and promotion of aquatic participation.
The Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion award recognises individuals or organisations who have had an innovative approach to diversity and inclusion within a swimming, lifesaving or drowning prevention context.
All Abilities Swim was one of three winners for the award, alongside Orange Aquatic Centre and Glenroi Heights Public School and Blacktown Key Venues in Sydney's west.
The school's founder Catherine Kelly said All Abilities Swim was particularly proud to win the award amongst a pool of nominees which included major corporations and local government bodies.
"We started in October of 2021 with just one kid and three adults and we now have 50 who come through each week," said Ms Kelly.
"The growth we've had speaks for itself and I think services like ours are really important and we're really supportive of our kids as well. We'd love to see them participating in their school swimming carnivals, and being included."
All Abilities Swim runs swimming lessons for people of all ages and all ability levels. Ms Kelly said the best thing about her job is seeding the joy on a kid's face when they feel confident in a new skill for the first time.
"We work with children who have physical and mental disabilities, as well as some who have anxiety, cerebral palsy, down syndrome and a range of other kids," she said.
"Some of them just come to us because they need one-on-one lessons and don't have a formal diagnosis. They might get overstimulated by other environments, but these classes are nice and quiet. It's just us and just our parents.
"There's a whole bunch of things that go into it - balance, coordination, processing, sensory regulation, drowning prevention and water confidence and water safety."
Ms Rufus said, through learning to swim, the children they work with gain confidence in other areas of life too.
"We see the kids get so much more confident because they've learned something and they think if they can do this they can do other stuff too," she said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
