Price Attack Dubbo owner Kim Mooney says shoppers should 'buy less' to reduce waste

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated April 20 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:00pm
Kim Mooney, owner of Price Attack Dubbo, is urging customers to make more sustainable choices. Picture supplied
In the wake of the collapse of a major soft plastics recycling company, this Earth Day one Dubbo retailer is calling on shoppers to buy less to reduce plastic waste and take the strain of overburdened recycling systems.

