Dubbo resident wins first prize in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw

Updated April 19 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
A Dubbo resident is $100,000 richer after taking out first prize. Picture supplied
A Dubbo resident is $100,000 richer after taking out first prize. Picture supplied

If you are needing to check your lottery tickets, now might just be the time.

