If you are needing to check your lottery tickets, now might just be the time.
One Dubbo resident is unknowingly walking around $100,000 richer after scoring the first prize in a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The mystery winner won the guaranteed first prize in the Monday night, April 17 draw.
The winning entry is unregistered, meaning officials from The Lott are unable to contact the winner to share the exciting news and must wait for the player to claim their first prize.
The unregistered winning entry was sold at Talbragar Street Newsagency.
Owner Peter Snare said he was ecstatic to have sold another major lottery prize for the second week in a row.
"My customers will be excited as we sold a second prize last week as well. We would like to congratulate the winner and wish them well and thank them for shopping in our agency," he said.
READ MORE:
"We hope our mystery winner checks their ticket soon and we would like to congratulate them on their prize."
The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she was eager for the Dubbo player to claim their prize and share the excitement with them.
"It's likely our winner is hard at work, completely unaware they've scored a $100,000 first prize," she said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot entry from Talbragar Street Newsagency to check their tickets.
"Imagine realising you've won a $100,000 boost to your bank account. Your holiday destination day dreams could soon become a reality.
"If you discover you are holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.