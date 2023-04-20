Inclusivity is a core value of children's group The Beanies and Dubbo families are in for a treat when the ABC Kids stars come to town with their "woke" mission.
The Beanies, made up of Mim Rizvi (Mim Beanie), Laura Dawson (Laura Beanie) and Michael Yore (Michael Beanie), will be doing away with the terms "boys and girls" for the duration of their performance and instead referring to their audience as 'Mini-Beanies' to ensure children of all genders - or who may not yet know how they identify - feel included.
"We've been talking about it recently between us as a group and making a real conscious effort to make sure we're using a language of inclusivity of everyone," Ms Rizvi told the Daily Liberal.
The Aria-nominated group have reportedly received feedback from some parents claiming the trio are too "woke" and "taking political correctness too far" with the move, but the group wants to make every child feel included when they sing, dance and play along.
The group will also be making all types of parents and guardians feel included; instead of saying "your parents" they will say "your big person".
"Children are exposed to messages about gender from birth. Society has traditionally told us how girls and boys should speak, look, dress and act, however little ones are now growing up in a world in which they are encouraged to not to be limited and to talk openly about gender identity," Ms Dawson said.
Ms Rizvi said: "The messages children are subjected to in their entertainment are important and it's vital that we consider everything we say and do as entertainers carefully."
Many 'big people' have applauded the move.
"We do find 'our people' find us - the people who agree with us and find it useful, especially if their children are going through a transitional time. Or their family makeup might not be the standard of mum and dad and two kids, and they make the effort and they come see us," Ms Dawson told the Liberal.
The Beanies' Egg-Straordinary Day show will include "a lot of fun, a lot of silliness".
"The Beanies are all about comedy and using your imagination to play all through life. We show that onstage the three of us. They can expect a really cool puppet, a lot of glitter, very silly jokes and a mountain of popcorn - and some jokes for the big people too," Ms Rivzi said.
The group members are looking forward to playing Dubbo as part of a tour of the regions. They said for some children in regional areas, this could be the first time they had ever seen a live theatre production.
"Sometimes for little three- or four-year-olds, especially with COVID, this is the first theatre experience they will have, so it's really valuable to provide that for them," Ms Dawson said.
Ms Rizvi added: "We would love for as many Dubbo-ians to see the show as possible. Our show is really great for those on school holidays at the moment and it's very different to things generally on offer for school holidays. It's a full musical for children with riddles, problem-solving, it's a full theatre experience."
