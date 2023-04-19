Big crowds came down to Victoria Park today to enjoy free festivities for Dubbo Youth Week.
"Today's all about the youth - our future leaders - and getting them to interact with what services are out there and learning what they do and we have activities for a bit of fun as well," Jordan Ross, a member of the Dubbo youth council, told the Daily Liberal.
"The best thing is most of the activities and food vans are free, so kids who may not usually be able to come to things like this because of money can come and have fun and not worry about financial stress."
The free event was part of NSW Youth Week, an annual week-long celebration held in early April that is organised by young people, for young people in communities across the state.
"Youth week is an opportunity for any kid of any age to share ideas, attend live events and have their voice heard on issues of concern to them," Charmaine Mara, youth development officer at the Dubbo Regional Council, said.
"It's basically just everyone getting together, having a good time, having fun and celebrating contribution to the community."
As well as plenty of fun activities - including free haircuts, a bucking bull, bungee run, archery tag, sumo suits, a photo booth and oz tag - the event was a chance for young people of all ages to learn about some of the services available in the area.
"A lot of young people don't realise how many services are out there, when I was younger I didn't know about HeadSpace or anything like that - but when you come along and you see them here you know they're here to help," said Ms Ross.
Mission Australia, Orana Support Service, Uniting, Royal Flying Doctor Service, Marathon Health, NSW Rural Fire Service, Macquarie Regional Library and Housing Plus were just some of the organisations providing information and hosting activities on the day.
"The youth in our community are the future leaders of tomorrow and they're really important for what happens in our community," mayor Matthew Dickerson said.
"So the Dubbo Regional Council is here to make sure that we have services and people in the community who are serving them."
Wiradjuri elder Uncle Frank Doolan - who gave the Welcome to Country address - said the day was a good example of the council's commitment to local youth.
"I have witnessed over the years the commitment Dubbo Council has to its young people, I think it's a great thing. This week is just one example of it," he said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
