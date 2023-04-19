Newlyweds Ashleigh and Ricky Parsonage moved from Penrith to the Central West a year ago.
Without any attachment to the region or kids to break the social ice, the paramedic and mechanic, 23 and 24, stumbled across the Greyhounds As Pets set-up at the Royal Bathurst Show.
Two days later they found themselves driving three-hours from their Blayney home to be "first in line" for the big GAP adoption day in Sydney.
It was then that their journey as a couple turned into a "lifechanging" story for three.
"After seeing Percy, we just knew it was him," Mrs Parsonage said.
"He's a totally different dog now, in so many ways. He's one big and weird goofball and he's the best thing of our lives."
Percy's initial traits were described as "shy, quiet and pretty timid" during the settling-in period at the Parsonage household some 10 months ago.
Having launched an Instagram account on his behalf, their dog's then-to-now transformation is visually evident when watching him play with a toy, or not being "a big fan" of pats.
"He very much kept to himself in the beginning, he wouldn't leave the bedroom unless he needed the toilet," Mrs Parsonage said.
"But after a few weeks we'd see his head start sticking out between the window curtains when we got home and he's the opposite of those things from before.
"He absolutely loves cuddles and being petted now, and he's extremely social."
Percy quickly became one of the most popular (and quirkiest) members across the family board.
Due to celebrate his sixth birthday on April 22, Percy really loves napping during the day.
Other favourite hobbies include quick "zoomy" laps in the yard and staying warm in handmade outfits.
But he really enjoys meeting up with 10 other buddies of the same breed at north Orange's dog park.
"There's a group of us who meet up and [our greyhounds] all run around with each other and they love it, because they're the only dogs who can actually keep up with one other," Mrs Parsonage said with laughter.
"That's one of the best parts for us. We don't know what his past life was like, but it's like you're watching him learn how to become a dog."
A four-legged friend that he never had growing up, Mrs Parsonage said her husband and Percy have formed an unbreakable bond.
She'd always had dogs growing up, but Ricky hadn't due to his mother feeling "terrified" of canines.
But none of those are factors today.
"[My husband] is the biggest dog dad now, they're best friends," Mrs Parsonage said.
"Even Ricky's mum is obsessed with Percy now; she'll ring us to see what he's up to and come over to spend time with him.
"We feel like we've changed his life and he's change all of our lives at the same time."
Mrs Parsonage went the extra mile and picked up a new skill of her own.
She's since made Percy several original clothing items to keep him cosy during chilly weather.
"He's definitely made me grow as a person, I even learned how to sew and made him a dinosaur outfit, it's a huge conversation-starter in the community when we take him for walks," she said.
"People see this big, 36-kilogram greyhound with handmade dinosaur spikes and it's just the best.
"We watch him sleep upside down in it with his arms in the air and his lip curled over with his teeth hanging out like a goofball and we just love it."
The pair's adoration for their adopted pet was also evident on their wedding day.
Percy was the ringbearer and a star subject amid professional photography.
"My grandma handmade his own suit to match the groomsmen and he walked down the aisle with my brother to deliver us the rings," Mrs Patronage said.
"We decided there was no way we could get married without our dog there, too and everyone loved it so much. He was the highlight of the whole wedding."
Percy went on to pick up two special ribbons in Blayney's 'Wet Nose, Tail Wagging' pet dog show competition.
The owners were pretty chuffed about it and with a sofa of his very own at home, the special greyhound doesn't fail to circle the couch in between each bite of his meal either.
Though it's just part and parcel of what makes him Percy.
"It's his own little [Obsessive Compulsive Disorder] quirk that he has with dinner, he's a guzzle guts, and with his couch, he'll definitely stare at you if you sit on it and maintain that awkward gaze until you get off," Mrs Parsonage said.
"But we love his weird and his small kangaroo dance when he grab his lead to go for a walk, and he doesn't bark or shed, he's ridiculously low maintenance.
"So we'd 100 per cent recommend adopting a greyhound; we can't imagine life without our Percy now."
GAP hosts its next National Greyhound Adoption Day this weekend at Sydney's Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park on April 23 from 10am to 3pm.
For more information and how to apply, head to the Greyhounds As Pets website.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
