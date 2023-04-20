Tyla Herbert and Emily King want to give podcast listeners what they wished they had had when they began their own self-improvement journeys a handful of years ago.
The 24-year-old teachers met at work and they've been inseparable ever since, helping each other meet their goals and achieve their dreams - and now they're on a mission to help others do the same.
"I was always a very introverted, shy person ... I wasn't really in a healthy environment ... I felt like I was a huge people-pleaser and pushover," Ms King told the Daily Liberal.
"Through growth and being put into situations that challenged me, I was forced to have self development - a lot changed in my life and forced me to grow and that's when I went looking for help in those times through podcasts."
Ms Herbert's journey to self-improvement was a bit different: "I was really low. I had depression and I was struggling with mental health overall and then I delved into it by following good influencers on Instagram or social media ... I found this addiction to growing myself and improving my mental health."
The best mates have launched 'Welcome Home with Emily and Tyla', a podcast aimed at well-being, health and inspiring others to push themselves outside their comfort zone. The podcast is designed to make a difference in people's lives and show that big things can be achieved in a small town.
The duo say you don't need to live in Sydney or a big city to start a podcast - Dubbo has everything you need. They feel they've earned their stripes through their own self-improvement journeys and now they want to help their listeners.
"We just love sharing. Around the gym all the time, people come up and ask questions and we love to share all our knowledge we've learnt through our own self development journey," Ms Herbert, who is also a personal trainer, told the Liberal.
They hope the podcast will gain traction in Dubbo and the Central West before being listened to further afield. However, being "relatable" is a key goal.
"You listen to other podcasters and they're already social influencers and they're not as relatable. But we're just regular people, we're teachers, people can listen and be like, normal people go through that too," Ms King said.
Interacting with their audience is an important element of the podcast, and Q&A episodes will feature regularly, allowing people to ask questions on Instagram and have them answered in the podcast. Each episode ends with a 'take action' task inviting listeners to take positive steps in their own lives.
Ms Herbert said the pair want to inspire people who live in the Central West to "push past their boundaries and their limiting beliefs and go forward and do whatever they feel their heart is destined for".
Being teachers, their self improvement learnings have helped them in their day-jobs. Ms King teaches kinder and uses mindfulness and self-awareness affirmations in class, while Ms Herbert teaches year 5 and instils a "happy mind" ethos in her pupils.
"There's so much influence out there our kids are exposed to ... they're starting to get into social media and I want to always promote them having a happy mind and what can come from that happy mind," Ms Herbert said.
She said without her "growth and self development" she "wouldn't have been able to give that to them".
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
