In 2023 Knox welcomed 49 new boarders and their families into its boarding community Advertising Feature

In 2023, Knox welcomed 49 new boarders and their families into its boarding community, with rural and regional students from all parts of NSW.

Josh Riggien of Moore Creek graduated from Knox Grammar School in 2022.



However once a week he returns to the boarding houses to help give back as an evening boarder tutor (in addition to studying clinical science at Macquarie University).



His advice for future Knox boarders?



"Embrace every opportunity presented to you," Josh says.



"Join that club. Attend that game. Invest in that friendship. Make the most of every day that you have at Knox because every day will shape your lasting memories of your school years."

New year 7 boarder Clancy Heath, of Gunnedah, is doing just that, embracing all that Knox has to offer.



"I want to get more involved in debating, which will help me build public speaking and applied critical thinking skills," Clancy says.



"I would also like to get involved with the tech crew who make some of the school videos and do the lighting at musicals and plays.



"This would help with my photography and video editing skills, which is something I am interested in pursuing as a hobby. I currently play cricket but there is a wide variety of sports to choose from ranging from table tennis to rugby."

In 2023, Knox welcomed 49 new boarders and their families into its boarding community.



"We have a close-knit community and our boarders develop lifelong friends and connections," head of Knox boarding Brian Sullivan says.



"We have rural and regional students from all parts of NSW, as well as students from across the globe, including Vietnam, Mainland China and Hong Kong SAR."