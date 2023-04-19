Daily Liberal
Jewish resistance during Holocaust in spotlight this Anzac Day at Western Plains Cultural Centre

April 20 2023 - 5:00am
Dr Breann Fallon, Manager of Student Learning and Research at the Sydney Jewish Museum, will be talking on Jewish resistance during the Holocaust at the Western Plains Cultural Centre for ANZAC Day. Picture supplied
Lessons of mateship and helping others are endemic to the Anzac spirit, and a presentation at the Western Plains Cultural Centre this Anzac Day will delve into the people and stories involved in Jewish resistance during the Holocaust that share these values.

