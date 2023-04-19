Daily Liberal
Western Rams under 17s dominate Lisa Fiaola Cup's southern region

By Anya Whitelaw
April 19 2023 - 10:00am
Western's Lisa Fiaola Cup side completely dominated the southern region pool. Picture supplied
SCORING 194 points in 180 minutes of football and not conceding once - Kaitlyn Mason has seen a lot of remarkable things in rugby league over the years but nothing that comes close to the onslaught her team unleashed in Canberra.

