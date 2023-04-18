The resources regulator will be visiting properties in the Dubbo and Mudgee area over the next four weeks in a crackdown on water metering compliance.
Officers from the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) - the government department responsible for the enforcement of water laws in NSW - will be visiting the properties to check compliance with the non-urban metering rules.
Water users with medium to large-sized pumps or bores around Dubbo and Mudgee were required to comply with the new metering rules by the 1st of December, 2021. Those who can't provide evidence that they have made "every reasonable effort" to comply may be subject to enforcement action.
"Water entitlements in NSW are worth almost $30 billion per year and meters are the best way to protect this asset on behalf of the people of NSW and the environment," Ian Bernard, Director Regulatory Initiatives at NRAR, said.
"The northern inland, including the Dubbo and Mudgee regions, have now had over a year since their compliance date passed to take action.
"We understand that some water users have faced barriers to compliance such as shipping delays and limited DQP availability; however, we expect all water users to have made a reasonable effort to comply."
The new metering rules brought into force included installing accurate meters that have been independently validated by a certified meter installer or duly qualified person. Some pumps are also required to transmit data about water taken to a central database.
The December 1 deadline applied to all pumps 100 millimetres and above and bores 200 millimetres and above in the northern inland region, which includes the Macquarie, Gwydir, Namoi, Border Rivers and Barwon-Darling regions.
NRAR has already begun taking enforcement action for breaches of the new metering rules, including issuing fines for breaching the 2021 compliance deadline and issuing two stop-work orders to a Walgett company for non-compliance with metering equipment requirements.
Mr Bernard said the regulator will be "firm but fair" in their crackdown on compliance and will be considering each case on its merits.
"Water users who have, at a minimum, a formal agreement or contract with a certified meter installer will be safe from penalties. Those who can't provide this evidence may be subject to fines and legal directions to comply, or more serious enforcement action if warranted," he said.
"Water users in the Northern Inland that needed to comply with the metering rules by 1 December 2021 should make sure that they have taken the steps needed to bring their equipment into compliance, and that they are meeting their recording and reporting requirements.
"We also recognise alternative pathways to compliance, for example, if you have an existing meter that is accurate, you can have it certified by a qualified professional."
Water users can use the Department of Planning and Environment's online metering guidance tool to check how the rules apply to them.
