Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Castlereagh League 2023: Cobar Roosters will annual pre-season knockout

By Bryson Luff
April 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cobar Roosters won three-from-three to be crowned the Castlereagh Knockout champions. Picture supplied
The Cobar Roosters won three-from-three to be crowned the Castlereagh Knockout champions. Picture supplied

The Cobar Roosters are already proving they won't be resting on their laurels after a 2022 Castlereagh League premiership win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.