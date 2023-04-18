The Cobar Roosters are already proving they won't be resting on their laurels after a 2022 Castlereagh League premiership win.
After a triumphant 2022 season, the Roosters started the new campaign in style last Saturday when they won the annual Castlereagh Knockout pre-season tournament.
With all nine teams from the league competing at Dunedoo, a strong crowd was in attendance to take in a bumper day of knockout footy.
Games were played over a shorter duration and it pre-season form never counts for everything, but winning form is good form and the Roosters picked up from where they left off as they registered a hard fought 8-6 win over an enthusiastic Baradine Magpies outfit in their opening match on Saturday.
Cobar then accounted for an equally enthusiastic Binnaway team 10-4 in the semi-final, which gained them a berth in the final against last year's knockout winners, the Narromine Jets.
The Jets had previously downed Coonabarabran 16-10, before snatching a thrilling 12-8 semi-final victory over the Coonamble Bears after a 60 metre intercept try with 20 seconds remaining proved the difference.
In a replay of the 2022 Castlereagh League grand final, the Roosters proved to be too strong and walked away with the shield after scoring a 16-6 win.
Attention this Saturday will turn to the League Tag and Youth League knockouts which will be played from 12pm at Coonamble.
