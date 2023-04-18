Pat McCutcheon might not have wanted to be in the run-on side for the Narromine Gorillas in round one but the passion the former Aussie 7s representative has for his club and home community remains as strong as ever.
McCutcheon is now into his fifth year back at home following a professional rugby career which included 35 matches with the NSW Waratahs, a Super Rugby title, Australian representation in sevens, an Olympic appearance, and a silver medal win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
There were countless highlights along the way but being back around fervent bush footy supporters and that close-knit community aspect of the game is something which means a huge amount to the 35-year-old.
"You come back to bush footy and it's not about the country or state, it's about your local town and community," he said.
"They're the people you working with, the people you see in the street, the people you trade with and do business with and you have a lot of interaction with them.
"They're all impacted by similar things as you in a smaller local community and that builds real tribalism, and that's something that's not easily gained.
"Definitely, in Narromine there is a strong tribalism and I love being part of it."
READ ALSO:
The Gorillas welcomed McCutcheon with open arms when he returned to Narromine and he almost immediately was back around the game.
He's been playing second grade and helping out where he could since returning to country life but this season he's stepped up to take on the first grade coaching role in the New Holland Cup.
He's working alongside youngster Sam Tuck, who has had to give up on playing due to a number of injuries.
The pair had plenty of reason to smile on Saturday as the Gorillas scored first round wins in both first and second grade.
The top grade match finished a 20-12 win over the Dubbo Rhinos, with a youthful lining up catching the eye after a couple of tough years for the club.
... if you get 20 or 30 there on a Tuesday night it's a positive sign for the club, and that's been a regular throughout pre-season.- Pat McCutcheon on the Narromine Gorillas
A lot of senior players who helped lead to Gorillas to multiple premiership wins have hung up the boots in recent years but a new, younger generation has arrived and is starting to become more comfortable in the top grade.
"There's a really healthy young group of individuals who are members of the club and want to put their hand up and contribute," McCutcheon said.
"It's taken us probably two years to get out of that haze and start to take a little ownership in that space.
"The biggest notable thing is if blokes turn up on a Tuesday night. We train Tuesdays and Thursdays and if you get 20 or 30 there on a Tuesday night it's a positive sign for the club, and that's been a regular throughout pre-season."
McCutcheon started for the Gorillas in the second grade match on Saturday but laughed when he said he didn't want to do that too often as "I'm definitely getting to that age where playing is getting more and more limited".
While his playing days are winding down and he's happy to take a back seat to Tuck on game days, McCutcheon's influence on the club is still huge.
Speaking after the win over the Rhinos on Saturday, first grade captain Hughie Browning said the former Australian representative's expertise makes a big difference for a young side.
"In second grade, you've got Patty playing and giving those young blokes confidence," he said.
"It's great to have old heads and the experience he has and he makes sure we don't over-complicate it.
"Just stick to simple footy. It's the basic stuff but how to do that well and how to do it for 80 minutes, that's where his experience works."
Tuck was the one talking to the Gorillas immediately after the first grade match on Saturday, congratulating them after a performance which was filled with plenty of first round rust but also a lot of potential.
Dan Battishall, Hamish Job and Jack Bender scored tries for the Gorillas side which showed plenty of composure late on after the Rhinos got back within six points at one stage.
"We (Tuck and I) have had a lot of conversations and met up for coffee and a few beers and talked tactics and ideas and technique and just talked rugby," McCutcheon said.
"It's actually really nice tot talk to a young bloke who's interested in coaching and who is tying to make young blokes better.
"Sammy definitely has that drive and they're the kind of guys you want to harness and support as much as you can as a coach because you can't survive as a club without them."
As well as developing young players, developing the culture around the club is also important.
A healthy crowd was at the new and improved Cale Oval on Saturday while McCutcheon hailed a recent Tomorrow Man mental health seminar as something which strengthened the club and community connection.
He was also hopeful the Gorillas can again work with Narromine's rugby league club, the Jets, again this year after a hugely successful joint-home match last year.
"That was really special," he said of union and league at Cale Oval on the same day.
"It shows the two codes are so similar and there's so many good people involved in each and the way we came together on a day like that last year, I hope it's something we can build on and continue throughout the seasons to come.
"It can be a cultural piece unique to our town."
The Gorillas travel to Parkes to to take on the Boars in round two of the New Holland Cup on Saturday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.