Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Zoo Chat | Check out the behind the scenes of Taronga Western Plains Zoo

By Jennifer Hoar
Updated April 19 2023 - 10:17am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veterinarian Dr Kathryn Johnson at the Wildlife Hospital at Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Picture by Rick Stevens.
Veterinarian Dr Kathryn Johnson at the Wildlife Hospital at Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Picture by Rick Stevens.

Behind the scenes at Taronga Western Plains Zoo is conservation powerhouse, the Taronga Sanctuary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.