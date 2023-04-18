Behind the scenes at Taronga Western Plains Zoo is conservation powerhouse, the Taronga Sanctuary.
The 110-hectare facility is home to crucial conservation breeding programs for several native species, including the endangered Chuditch.
Also known as the Western Quoll or Idnya, the Chuditch is one of only four species of quoll in Australia; a high-order carnivorous marsupial related to the Tasmanian Devil.
The Chudtich was once found across 70 per cent of mainland Australia but has been reduced to just 5 per cent of its former range, and is extinct in the wild in NSW.
They have a relatively short life span of only three to four years and are generally solitary outside of the breeding season which commences in May. Chuditch have a short gestation of only 17-18 days and are supernumerary breeders, producing up to 50 foetuses, of which up to six can survive.
Now the quest to protect the Chuditch has reached a new milestone, with 10 individuals successfully translocated from healthy wild populations in South Australia and south-west Western Australia to Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
Taronga's Chuditch Conservation Breeding Program commenced in 2022, and the first year resulted in 17 offspring from just four breeding pairs. In November 2022, 15 Chuditch were released into the wild at South Australia's Vulkathunha-Gammon Ranges National Park.
Now the Zoo's expert team is aiming to breed eight pairs - doubling the program's capacity and, hopefully, the number of offspring.
The Chuditch are being housed in specialised breeding enclosures within the Taronga Sanctuary, where they'll be monitored remotely in the lead up to the breeding season.
Chuditch Keeper Morrigan Guinane said they've settled in well to their new habitat.
"We're able to provide ideal breeding conditions, so we can increase their numbers at a faster rate than would occur in the wild," Morrigan said.
"This allows us to return a high number of genetically robust individuals back to the wild in areas where they used to roam far and wide but are no longer found.
"It's a real honour to be involved in the conservation efforts for this species."
The program is run in partnership with the WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions Western Shield team, and the SA Department for Environment and Water's Bounceback program.
Crucially, the program wouldn't be possible without the generous support of a philanthropic donor, the Kinghorn Foundation.
