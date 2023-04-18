Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Patchwork and Quilters group show over 100 new quilts at biennial exhibition

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leonie Kerr, Charmaine Sefton and Meg O'Brien at the Dubbo Patchwork and Quilters group's 2023 exhibition. Picture by Belinda Soole
Leonie Kerr, Charmaine Sefton and Meg O'Brien at the Dubbo Patchwork and Quilters group's 2023 exhibition. Picture by Belinda Soole

Through another fabulous display of colour and creativity, the Dubbo Patchwork and Quilters group is hoping to inspire a new generation of sewers to take up the craft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.