Wellington soap maker Janelle Frappell wins top prize at GoatFest in Tasmania

By Allison Hore
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
Wellington soap maker Janelle Frappell took out top prize at GoatFest for her frangipani goats milk soap. Pictures supplied
Wellington soap maker Janelle Frappell took out top prize at GoatFest for her frangipani goats milk soap. Pictures supplied

Wellington soap maker Janelle Frappell has taken out a slew of prizes for her handmade goats milk soap at a Tasmanian festival celebrating all things goat.

