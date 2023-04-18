Daily Liberal
Dubbo filmmaker Erifili Davis to attend the International Mobile Film Festival

By Newsroom
Updated April 18 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
Erifili Davis (far right) directs Dubbo actors (from left to right) Kalina Davis, Milla Ross and Georgie Saunders on the location of the short film 'Fell Purpose'. Picture by Jude Morrell.
Dubbo director and producer Erifili Davis will be jet-setting her way to San Diego after her locally made short film 'Fell Purpose' was selected to be shown at the International Mobile Film Festival (IMFF) later this month.

