Post-COVID home-birth trend here to stay, says Rachel Basset, The Centre Midwifery

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 20 2023 - 8:43am, first published 4:00am
Rachel Bassett is the midwife and owner of The Centre Midwifery, which was established in Dubbo in 2020 to provide an alternative to hospital births. Picture by Belinda Soole
Home-birthing requests and bookings boomed in Dubbo during the pandemic and, according to a local midwife, the trend is here to stay.

