Public forum on Voice to Parliament referendum held in Orange

Updated April 18 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:38am
Tuesday's government forum on the Voice referendum gave people living in the Central West a unique opportunity to engage "with something that could potentially change the history of Australia" according to Orange councillor Jeff Whitton.

