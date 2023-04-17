Tuesday's government forum on the Voice referendum gave people living in the Central West a unique opportunity to engage "with something that could potentially change the history of Australia" according to Orange councillor Jeff Whitton.
The Joint Select Committee met from 9am at the Civic Centre on Byng Street. The body comprises 13 delegates from both houses of federal parliament and is canvassing community views ahead of the final wording draft.
It met with representatives from multiple institutions, including the Wellington Valley and Mingaan Wiradjuri Aboriginal Corporations.
Orange Deputy Mayor Gerald Power and Cr Whitton presented on behalf of Orange City Council, which has voted to formally support the 'Yes' campaign.
"I think the forum was excellent. It was a great eye opener for those who want to learn more about what constitutional recognition and the Voice means for all Australians," Cr Whitton said.
"It enables Orange to have a say in something that could potentially change the history of Australia. We were the first city for this Joint Select Committee to come to."
The upcoming referendum aims to enshrine constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians and establish a body to advise the federal parliament on Aboriginal affairs.
Proponents say this will advance national reconciliation and improve the effectiveness of efforts to tackle Indigenous issues by providing a permanent line of communication between communities and legislators.
Sceptics argue the Voice would be a top-heavy bureaucratic body unable to effectively represent people "on the ground." Its potential influence on executive government has also been flagged.
READ MORE:
Representatives from Orange City Council, the Aboriginal Medical Service, Wellington Valley and Mingaan Wiradjuri Aboriginal Corporations, Uluru Youth Dialogue, and Wiradjuri Elder Bill Agland presented to the committee.
"I feel like for a long time Aboriginal people have been treated as children ... like in Edwardian times children should be seen and not heard," Annette Steele - a community leader on multiple fronts - said at the forum.
"With the 1967 referendum ... it was about being seen. The country voted we would be part of it. Now we have to be heard ... this is about having a voice."
The committee comprises 13 lower and upper house delegates from Labor, the Liberal Party, Nationals, Greens, and independents including Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
Orange City Council voted to endorse the 'yes' campaign in 2022. Staff resources will be engaged to support the campaign but no significant costs to ratepayers are expected.
Deputy mayor Gerald Power - who was not recognised as an Australian citizen when born in 1961 - spearheaded the push. He told Australian Community Media at the time:
"I never thought we'd have a chance in my lifetime to include us as first nation people in the constitution ... It will affect all Indigenous people of this amazing nation, including around here in Orange."
Member for Calare Andrew Gee said his decision to quit the National Party last year was partially driven by its opposition to a Voice to Parliament.
The 'Voice' was proposed by Indigenous leaders in 2018 as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Wording for the referendum question will be finalised following the joint committee's consultation process.
A vote is likely to take place between October and December, 2023.
