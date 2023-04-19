As Kent Buchanan recalls, there was only a radio station and two television channels they could tune in to during the 1970s when he grew up in Dubbo.
Not intent on playing sports, Mr Buchanan adored the musical band 'The Reels', listening to their songs on the radio and watching them on TV.
"They were so well known for their songs that were always popular at the time," Mr Buchanan said.
The Reels' most listened-to hit, Quasimodo's Dream, dominated the airwaves across the country, charting alongside Jimmy Barnes, Cold Chisel, Little River Band, and Split Enz.
Many years later, Mr Buchanan, rose to become an art curator for the Western Plains Cultural Centre that he saw built as a young boy.
One of his latest curations is about The Reels, because he was inspired by the band's unique rise to fame in Australia's music heritage.
Front-man of The Reels, Dave Mason, met up with Mr Buchanan as the exhibition opened.
Mr Buchanan's face lit up at the memory as he told the Daily Liberal that the two of them chatted about old times.
"In my teenage years, I watched their concerts but the music scene has changed a lot over the years. Now we access music online, whereas in our time, we had a radio, cassette tapes and I've still got long play albums," he said.
"Their most well-known songs are Quasimodo's Dream, and their versions of Creedence Clearwater's Bad Moon Rising and Herp Albert's This Guy's in Love with You."
At the exhibition, Mr Buchanan displayed the band's possessions and some of the tools they used in the 1970s to carve success in their genre, which included rearranging songs by other artists and adding their unique touch to it.
"They didn't use a normal microphone but used headsets when they played live and Fairlight technology enabled them to create sounds they couldn't make earlier," Mr Buchanan said.
"From those recordings and technology, they could make sounds, repeat, and manipulate it."
Mr Buchanan produced an exciting exhibition depicting the journey to success of the much-admired musicians.
"Many years later, I realise how ground-breaking they were in the use of technology to create their music and versions of music they popularised," he said.
"I felt I was well-placed to curate an exhibition about a band from my hometown."
The Band from Dubbo: A History of The Reels, charts the band's humble beginnings and visitors can watch their concert videos and hear some of the albums in vinyl singles and LPs on show at the Western Plains Cultural Centre on Wingewarra Street.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
