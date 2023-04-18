Daily Liberal
Classical musicians headed for Dubbo have been playing at various styles of venues

Updated April 23 2023 - 12:58pm, first published April 18 2023 - 2:00pm
The Alma Moodie Quartet consists of some of Australia's finest string players - (left) violinist Anna Da Silva Chen, violinist Kristian Winther, cellist Thomas Marlin and violinist Dana Lee at the Macquarie Conservatorium at 5.30pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Picture supplied
Like pop and rock music, classics are still popular as violinist Kristian Winther has found out playing at "unusual" public spaces such as car parks.

