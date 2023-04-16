Daily Liberal
Lithgow Panther, Yowie, and UFO hunter Rex Gilroy dies

William Davis
April 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Cryptozoologist Rex Gilroy spent decades hunting the Lithgow Panther, Yowie, UFOs, and evidence of Atlantis. Has died this week aged 79. Pictures supplied.
