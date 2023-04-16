Daily Liberal
Western region's frontline health staff mourn the death of paramedic Steven Tougher

Elizabeth Frias
Updated April 16 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 8:00pm
NSW Australian Paramedics Association state vice president Scott Beaton (right), of Gilgandra. Picture supplied.
The colleagues of slain paramedic Steven Tougher from across the western region are shattered, with an outpouring of grief expressed for the family.

