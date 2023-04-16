The colleagues of slain paramedic Steven Tougher from across the western region are shattered, with an outpouring of grief expressed for the family.
"We paramedics are a closely-knit bunch whether we are in southwest Sydney or Dubbo and anywhere we all work closely together," Chris Kastela, Australian Paramedics Association (APA) state president said on behalf of the members told the Daily Liberal.
"[Steven's death] highlights the occupational hazard that paramedics and frontline services staff can easily find themselves involved in at any given time.
"We sometimes see things that can become uncomfortable and we can become part of that incident that can escalate.
"We are all numb to what has occurred as it has not happened before so it opened up a massive concern and the whole community will acknowledge the dangerous situations we find ourselves in our job."
Mr Tougher, a nurse and paramedic, 29, was stabbed outside McDonald's at Campbelltown on Friday, April 14, just hours before he was due to finish the shift.
On Saturday, police charged Jordan Fineanganofo with murder.
Mr Kastela said while their "thoughts and prayers are with Steven's family" they are conducting an internal critical incident enquiry while police are conducting its criminal enquiry.
"We have just lost one of our brothers, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and close associates," he said.
"We received an outpouring from across the community as paramedics across the country have shown a significant level of concern, it opened up a massive concern for paramedics and frontline workers."
As a result of the tragic incident, Mr Kastela said they would "ensure the entire workforce is being supported after this horrible experience".
Safe Work Australia recorded one death in the healthcare industry last year, of 59 deaths in various industries.
Up to April this year, 64 deaths have occurred, with the transport industry recording the most fatalities at 17 since the start of the year.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association general secretary Shaye Candish said they are devastated by Mr Tougher's death, calling it "a senseless and awful tragedy".
Mr Tougher is believed to be an official of the NSWNMA branch in southwest Sydney.
"It's heartbreaking when a healthcare worker doesn't get to go home. Nurses and paramedics live our lives to help others, this is just senseless."
The nurses who worked with him said they will "never forget his big smiles, cheeky giggles and charismatic personality".
On Sunday, NSW Police issued a media statement on behalf of the Tougher family - his wife Madison, along with his parents Jillian and Jeff, and sister Jess, as they requested privacy while they grieve.
"Steven's dedication to helping others shone brightest during his work as a paramedic and previously as a nurse.
"It wasn't just his medical expertise that made him exceptional, Steven's compassion touched the lives of so many people.
"He was always ready with a smile, a kind word, or a lending hand and brought joy to those around him."
The NSW Australian Medical Association president Dr Michael Bonning said the entire profession is "deeply saddened" by Mr Tougher's death which follows an attack on a medical practitioner in Tasmania last week.
Doctors work alongside ambulance officers every day "relying on their skills and expertise in caring for patients", Dr Bonning said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
