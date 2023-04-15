Coulton's Catch-up | Keep an eye out for the Anzac biscuit recipe

Anzac biscuit recipe on its way
In coming weeks residents of the Parkes electorate should receive a special card to commemorate Anzac Day and the sacrifices our brave servicemen and women have made to keep us safe during conflict.
On the back you will find an original recipe for Anzac biscuits provided by Bob Lawson who was an Anzac present at the Gallipoli landing in 1915. I encourage you to share this recipe with your family to reflect on the courage of our soldiers.
Biscuits like those in the recipe were sent in care packages to soldiers during World War I and can be an effective reminder of the hardships faced by those on the frontlines.
For more information about Anzac Day please visit the Department of Veterans' Affairs Anzac Portal: https://anzacportal.dva.gov.au
Former Chief Medical Officer retires
In the early stages of the COVID-19 Pandemic I worked very closely with Professor Brendan Murphy AC in my role as Minister for Regional Health. At the time Professor Murphy was the Chief Medical Officer to the former Federal Government, and under his guidance measures were put in place which slowed the spread of COVID-19, such as closing international borders.
Professor Murphy has made an outstanding contribution to Australia's health and aged care systems, also holding the position of Secretary of the Department of Health and Aged Care. His expert advice and calm leadership guided Australia through some of the most significant public health challenges in modern history.
I thank him for his service and wish him well in his retirement.
Servicemen and women of Dunedoo honoured in book
I was delighted to attend the launch of an updated edition of the book 'Lest We Forget: The Servicemen & Women of Dunedoo' by Anne Watts last Friday at the Dunedoo Library.
The publication of this new edition was made possible through $6,500 in funding from the Saluting Their Service (STS) Commemorative Grants Program, which the Dunedoo Historical Society and Museum were successful in applying for in 2021. It now includes additional material on Dunedoo's involvement in the Vietnam War.
The hard work of Anne Watts and the Dunedoo Historical Society and Museum have translated hours of research and compiling of photographs into a bound copy which is accessible to readers. They should be proud of their achievements, and the book launch today is a great example of what can be done through the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program.
Copies of the updated edition of 'Lest We Forget: The Servicemen & Women of Dunedoo' will be available for purchase at Milling Stuart in Dunedoo and the Dunedoo Museum.
Saluting Their Service
The Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program invites eligible organisations to apply for grant funding for projects that promote appreciation and understanding of the experiences of service and Australia's wartime heritage.
Batch 1 is now open for applications until 13 June 2023 and I encourage organisations from the Parkes electorate with a suitable project to apply for these grants which have funded many worthy projects in recent years.
To find out more and to apply visit the Department of Veterans' Affairs website:
