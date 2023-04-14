Freight operators and tourists alike in both the Dubbo and Hunter regions could benefit from a new study exploring how to improve the crumbling Golden Highway for future transport needs.
Road, rail and air transport will all be on the agenda in the 'Orana Hunter Connections and Beyond - Golden Highway Transport Study' which Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana hopes to complete by September this year thanks to $663,352 in NSW Government funding.
Megan Dixon, CEO and Director of Regional Development at RDA Orana, said the organisation is "really pleased" to receive funding for the study which will build on research done back in 2013.
"What we recognise is that both regions are constantly changing and we've got a whole lot more activity happening including announcements like the inland rail which didn't exist back when we did that study," she said.
"One of the other things we're seeing also is some of the manufacturing sector that's happening ... I could use the example Little Big Dairy Co and Early Rise Baking and how how they're actually expanding over to that eastern seaboard and their connection to the coast is really important.
"They were supportive of this project and our application for funding because they see the benefits of those passages. So we're really excited about this opportunity."
The study will investigate changes in freight flows which might be brought about by the Port of Newcastle development and the Inland Rail and bring together research done by other organisations into the needs of all industries across all forms of transport.
"The previous study was really just Newcastle to Dubbo - but this study will take us all the way out to Narromine. The reason we're doing that is because of the Inland Rail and the development which will occur around that as well," said Ms Dixon.
"Just going that little bit further is really important to us."
Announcing the funding, member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said the study could "help enhance the existing freight corridor, ensure the efficient movement of goods, and drive economic growth in the region".
"This is something that's been worked on for a while. In fact, RDAs at both ends of the corridor worked on this back in 2014 to highlight the needs for both regions," he told local media at a press conference on Friday.
"Since that time we've seen quite a bit of money spent on the road infrastructure but there's still a bit of a missing link and that's what this study and strategy will inform for the future."
Mr Saunders said the Golden Highway is a critical corridor which links the economic and social infrastructure of the Orana and Hunter regions, however, with increasing demand for freight transportation it is facing significant challenges, including congestion and safety concerns.
"This is a really important strategy to get right," he said.
The funding, committed by the previous government, came from the Regional NSW - Business Case and Strategy Development Fund, part of $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
