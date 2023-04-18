Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Amy Allen Creative Co photographer says wedding bookings are still busy post-COVID

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 18 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo photographer Amy Allen has been photographing weddings for 10 years and she still becomes emotional when the couple see each other for the first time. Picture by Belinda Soole
Dubbo photographer Amy Allen has been photographing weddings for 10 years and she still becomes emotional when the couple see each other for the first time. Picture by Belinda Soole

Amy Allen has photographed over 150 weddings and "nine times out of 10" she still becomes misty-eyed with those "warm, fuzzy feelings".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.