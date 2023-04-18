Amy Allen has photographed over 150 weddings and "nine times out of 10" she still becomes misty-eyed with those "warm, fuzzy feelings".
"I might tear-up during ceremonies or speeches in a room with people I don't know - it's still emotional," she told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Allen is director and photographer at Amy Allen Creative Co, a wedding and lifestyle photography business that specialises in weddings, family and maternity shoots in Dubbo.
"I love weddings so much. I love the preparation side of things with the bride and/or groom and their families in the lead-up, maybe they're excited or a bit nervous and I love seeing the couples see each other for the first time," she said.
During COVID-19, restrictions had weddings put off, causing a glut of weddings when things opened-up again.
"It's still really busy. Everyone is excited to be back to normal now. I know people who are starting to book for next year and thinking about 2025 which sounds wild, but they're starting to speak to vendors and know how busy they are and are planning for that boom again," Ms Allen said.
"People are a lot more confident now and it means a lot more people who are getting engaged are jumping on it straight away, which is exciting. It's going to be another hectic couple of years and it's exciting to be back into it and feel normal again."
The cost-of-living has crept into wedding planning, but not as much as some other industries.
Ms Allen has worked with a lot of couples who have been trying to buy a house or already have children, so the wedding "isn't the first big thing they're doing".
"Couples with a lot of other expenses, they're the ones planning 18-plus months in advance if they can, to have all that time to pay things off," she said.
"But most people's idea is that, we only get married once, and we want what we want. As much as budget comes into play, they still want what they dreamed of."
Couples with a lot of other expenses, they're the ones planning 18-plus months in advance if they can, to have all that time to pay things off.- Amy Allen, Amy Allen Creative Co
Ms Allen has been photographing weddings for 10 years, and has become part of a close-knit network of local wedding-related services.
"In Dubbo, we're really supportive of each other, and I'm really lucky to have so many people around me and we're all rooting for each other and we want each other to do well and we help each other where we can," she said.
During the wedding off-season, Ms Allen provides training to other photographers - a service she hopes to grow this year. This includes one-on-one mentoring and workshops where photographers can "hang out and take photos and learn from each other".
"With new photographers, [I can help] if they're getting into shooting and want to learn more about manual settings and lighting," she said.
One of the biggest challenges in the business is educating people about the work that goes into running a photography business.
"There's so much communication, marketing, editing, invoicing ... it's a lot more than what people who don't do it realise. Sometimes that can be hard because some people want their photos back straight away," Ms Allen said.
Social media can also be a blessing and a curse. Ms Allen loves to "show up online" so customers can get to know her.
IN OTHER NEWS
"People expect replies straight away, but on the flip-side, they can connect with you instantly," Ms Allen said.
She will either meet face-to-face or on video chat with her couples regularly in the lead-up to the wedding, so they are well-known to each other before the big day.
Ms Allen is "thankful" for every wedding she is a part of.
"When I send couples sneak peaks, and they say how fun it was and the experience was amazing, I've given them those photos to look at and they will have them forever. I love being part of such a special day with so many people," she said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.