Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo CYMS will host Bathurst Panthers in the opening Peter McDonald Premiership round

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
April 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo CYMS' Jayden Merritt has made the move to second-row this season. Picture by Carla Freedman
Dubbo CYMS' Jayden Merritt has made the move to second-row this season. Picture by Carla Freedman

Their 2022 season ended in heartbreaking circumstances but now Dubbo CYMS are eager to prove they belong at the top of the Peter McDonald Premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.