Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Domestic violence offender awaits sentence by Dubbo Local Court after punching woman multiple times

By Court Reporter
April 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The domestic violence offender will return to Dubbo Local Court for sentencing. File picture
The domestic violence offender will return to Dubbo Local Court for sentencing. File picture

A 34-year-old Myall Street resident is waiting to learn his fate after he punched his partner multiple times while she held their infant in her arms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.