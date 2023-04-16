A 34-year-old Myall Street resident is waiting to learn his fate after he punched his partner multiple times while she held their infant in her arms.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on April 12 and pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police said the offender had "a serious drinking problem" which had been "steadily" getting worse over the last two years.
Court documents state the man began drinking alcohol in the evening on Sunday, April 9. An argument broke out when the couple returned to the Myall Street flat from a friend's place at 1am on April 10. The victim was unhappy about the man's level of intoxication and aggression towards her.
The offender began shouting which led the baby to cry. He asked the victim to leave "his flat". A short time later, the victim left the flat with the baby and walked towards Darling Street.
The court was told the man chased after them and demanded the victim give him his daughter back. He then punched the victim's face around her left eye. He again punched her in an "uppercut" motion. He assaulted the victim about three to four times in total.
The man then took the baby and returned to the flat while the victim called the police. The police arrived and immediately noticed the "huge" swelling on the victim's eye. Officers asked her who had assaulted her and proceeded to arrest the offender.
The man swore loudly at the police when they asked him to put child down and come with them. He soon handed the child over to a female officer. The man was then taken to Dubbo Police Station in a caged vehicle. The victim was taken to Dubbo hospital in an ambulance.
The court heard the man was "noticeably intoxicated" and denied hitting the victim during his arrest.
In court, the prosecution submitted photos of evidence to magistrate Gary Wilson. Defence lawyer Ms Martyn-France asked for a sentence assessment report for her client.
The man is currently on bail and will return to court for sentencing in June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.