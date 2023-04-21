Jail time was the only appropriate sentence for a Hay Street resident who drove while disqualified after being caught behind the wheel seven times last year under similar circumstances.
Brice Andrew Thomas appeared before Dubbo Local Court on April 13 and pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of driving an unregistered vehicle.
"In 2022... you were picked up by police and charged seven times," magistrate Gary Wilson told the 27-year-old. "A message has to be sent out to the community and to you. This has to stop."
The court was told Thomas' recent offences breached the four community correction orders and three conditional release orders he was subject to at the time.
According to court documents, Thomas' latest offences occurred on December 23 last year and January 8 this year when he drove an unregistered bike while being disqualified. CCTV footage confirmed he drove a silver and black Triumph motorcycle to Orana Mall on both occasions.
In court, defence solicitor Ms Bland said her client's driving record began in 2016 when he was experiencing family troubles and added that he had felt isolated in the last year or so.
Ms Bland also pointed out that Thomas' sentence assessment report said the risk of re-offending was low.
"He's handed in all his number plates, given his car to his brother and the motorcycle is listed for sale. he's taken steps in that regard," Ms Bland said. "He is a concreter, he's made arrangements to get work. His employer is very supportive."
The court heard Thomas felt "pretty stupid" about his offending after completing the traffic offender's program.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kempa said the court should give "little weight" to Thomas' upbringing. He said Thomas drove without number plates, and continued to do so while on bail.
He said Thomas was not deterred and community safety was "paramount".
"He [endangers] his community when he is not eligible to drive," Sergeant Kempa said.
Mr Wilson said he didn't have any pleasure in sending people with traffic offences to jail.
"You drive while suspended and you have been doing this since 2016, on a fairly regular basis," he said to Thomas.
Mr Wilson noted he had sentenced the 27-year-old before and given him the benefit of the doubt by imposing community correction orders. He said the orders were no deterrence "whatsoever" for Thomas to stop driving.
"You've received every order that is possible to give in relation to driving matters but the last one. The only alternative is to impose a custodial sentence," Mr Wilson said.
"I hate to count up... in your entire traffic record, there are somewhere between 20 to 30 items.
"You had little or no regard for orders... the community's safety and well-being is paramount."
Thomas was sentenced to four months in jail and disqualified from driving for six months. He also received convictions for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
