Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Martial arts teacher Mel Thomas to run KYUP! Project in Dubbo and western area

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
April 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martial arts teacher Mel Thomas with some of the young women who have participated in the KYUP! Project. Picture supplied
Martial arts teacher Mel Thomas with some of the young women who have participated in the KYUP! Project. Picture supplied

With sexual and domestic violence assault cases rising in many parts of the western area, the organisers of a free self-defence program for young women are hoping to make a difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.