Wellington woman faces Dubbo Local Court in relation to an alleged Muswellbrook home invasion

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:20am, first published 9:20am
Dubbo Court House. File picture
A woman who was arrested after investigation into an alleged home invasion appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, April 13.

