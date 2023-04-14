Jack Kavanagh may not have played a game in the Peter McDonald Premiership before but he rates the Macquarie Raiders' forward pack as the best in the competition.
Kavanagh will lead the Raiders this weekend alongside Alex Ronayne when Macquarie make the journey down the Mitchell Highway to Wade Park where they will battle Orange CYMS.
Ahead of the opening round of the season, sides such as Parkes, Forbes and Mudgee all spoke highly about their forward packs.
However, Kavanagh believes the Raiders are the cream of the crop.
"I think that's where our strength comes from as well," he said.
"We've got a very strong, fast and mobile forward pack. In my opinion, we have got the best forward pack in the comp."
A return to the Raiders seemed like an obvious option for Kavanagh having last played for the club in 2021 before spending time playing in both QLD and the south coast last year.
Having represented the Western Rams already in 2023, the hard-working forward is eager to get back on the park.
"I'm feeling really good," he said.
"All of the work that we have been doing has been on our defensive stuff like getting more people in tackles and all of our third man in stuff.
"We are really trying to play a more structured style of footy."
Upon his return to the Raiders, Kavanagh was named co-captain/coach alongside Ronayne, with the pair looking to lead Macquarie to the first title since 2012.
"It's always been an ambition of mine coming through the grades," Kavanagh said of the dual role.
"I've seen previous people do it, the chance to try to win a grand final as a captain-coach is something I want to do."
Ronayne has been the Western captain over the past few seasons and Kavanagh believes the man they call 'Aka' is a great sounding board.
"We lean on each other with everything, any sort of questions one has we just bounce ideas off each other,' he said.
"It's really good to have in the team one bloke you can bounce ideas off."
The last time Kavanagh played for Macquarie, the competitions were still split into Groups 10 and 11.
However, now the Raiders prop has no idea what awaits him this season or even on Sunday.
"I actually don't know anything about them at all," he said.
"I don't know who they have or how they are going to go which makes things interesting."
Filisone Pauta has made the move into the halves this season and will start at five-eighth with Harry Kempston named at halfback.
Kavanagh and Ronayne will make up the formidable forward pack along with Billy Gilbert, Colt Ure, Jordan Reynolds and Kane McDermott.
Charlie Kempston has been named on the wing as has talented youngster Bailey Ross.
Kick off is at 2:30pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
