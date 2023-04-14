Daily Liberal
Jason Pearson sentenced in Dubbo Local Court for stealing more than $700 litres of petrol

By Court Reporter
Updated April 14 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 2:00pm
The offender stole from petrol from various businesses including Ampol Service Station on Cobra Street Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole
A Bultje Street resident who stole 729 litres of petrol over multiple occasions last year was sentenced in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 12.

