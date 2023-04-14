A Bultje Street resident who stole 729 litres of petrol over multiple occasions last year was sentenced in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, April 12.
Jason David Pearson, 38, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to one count of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, three counts of not correctly fixing a number plate on his vehicle, two counts unlawfully possessing number plates.
The court heard Pearson stole $1465 worth of petrol from Ampol, Coles Express, and BP service stations in Dubbo between June 17, 2022 and January 23, 2023.
He was captured on various security cameras driving into the service stations in his silver Holden Commodore sedan without front or back number plates. CCTV footage also helped identify the clothes he wore during each incident.
The police said Pearson's vehicle was "very distinctive" with a damaged front chrome plate, black steel rim in the back wheel, a low hitch tow bar with ball attached, a missing front Holden badge and left fog light.
In October last year, Pearson also stole NSW registration plates from a Toyota Hilux, property of Downer EDI Works, and a Nissan Qashqai belonging to OzCar in Dubbo.
When he was arrested on February 2 this year, the police found stolen registration plates in his home along with the clothes he wore to the service stations.
Pearson had received a suspended sentence in 2014 and had not come before a court since then.
Magistrate Gary Wilson asked defence solicitor George Fren why Pearson suddenly started to commit crimes after nine years of staying out of trouble.
"He just didn't have any money, he was in between homes at the time," Mr Fren said.
Pearson was convicted on all charges. He was also sentenced to an 18-month conditional release order for dishonestly obtaining property and fined $600 for unlawfully possessing number plates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.