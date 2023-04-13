Only three months into 2023 and Dubbo Regional Council received two code of conduct complaints.
In a report to council it stated that "both [complaints] were determined with no breach of the Code of Conduct" and wouldn't cost the council money to look into.
The current councillors have requested quarterly reports regarding the code of conduct complaints against councillors or the chief executive officer.
The costs for the 2021 to 2022 financial year, for code of conduct complaints saw a blow out of $154,066.
Over each quarter in the 2021 and 2022 financial year council has spent:
So far for the 2022 to 2023 financial year, the council has only had to spend $5597 resolving code of conduct issues that were raised between July 2022 and September 2022.
The report stated that "reporting complaint statistics regularly allows for transparency both within council and in the broader community".
The Office of Local Government also requires the council to report on its code of conduct statistics annually, for the period September 1 through to August 31.
According to the report, there was a delay with the most recent submission to the Office of Local Government but they have now accepted the report.
Dubbo Regional Council has a budgeted $50,000 per year to deal with the code of conduct complaints.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
