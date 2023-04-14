Daily Liberal
Bilby Blooms cut flowers, native plant nursery Binnaway exhibiting at Sydney Collectors' Plant Fair 2023

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
Anthony O'Halloran of Bilby Blooms Binnaway with a bunch of native Australian flowers grown on his property. Picture supplied / Eucalyptus 'Little Princess' at Bilby Blooms Binnaway. Picture supplied
Anthony O'Halloran of Bilby Blooms Binnaway with a bunch of native Australian flowers grown on his property. Picture supplied / Eucalyptus 'Little Princess' at Bilby Blooms Binnaway. Picture supplied

Anthony and Annabelle O'Halloran have been growing wildflowers and other Australian native plants on their nursery and cut flower farm at Binnaway for 23 years.

