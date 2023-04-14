Anthony and Annabelle O'Halloran have been growing wildflowers and other Australian native plants on their nursery and cut flower farm at Binnaway for 23 years.
The couple grow, hybridise, breed and trial natives and they will be taking 80 specimens to north-west Sydney for discerning buyers to fawn-over at the annual Collectors' Plant Fair.
"Our dry hot summers, and frosty winters allow us to grow many fantastic natives that just cannot cope with the more humid and fertile soils of the coastal region," Mr O'Halloran told the Daily Liberal.
"We don't only grow garden plants, but grow a fantastic range of native cut flowers, local bush tucker as well as plants for revegetation projects."
When someone at the plant fair wants to buy one of the O'Hallorans' plants, they will chat with the potential buyer to make sure they can provide the flora with the right conditions.
Over the years, the couple has produced wildflower books on the Warrumbungles and Pilliga, and they are currently creating a range of earrings from nuts buds and caps that can be found growing on their property.
The couple's business, Bilby Blooms, will be among a handful of growers of Australian natives participating in the plant fair, which will have exhibitors travel from as far as the Gold Coast and Melbourne.
The annual event will showcase the plants of over 100 specialist nurseries who sell rare and unique specimens.
Bilby Blooms is set across 300 acres in Binnaway and much of the area is low-fertile, sandy soil - similar to what you'd find on a beach, according to Mr O'Halloran.
"As a rule of thumb, the poorer the soils, the better the wild flowers. It seems counterintuitive but when you have lower nutrients, one or two plants will dominate those nutrients," he said.
"Australian soils being one of the oldest in the world, [much of] the nutrients have leached out and a multitude of plants can hunt out micronutrients and not compete with each other."
Mr and Mrs O'Halloran sell their flowers and plants mainly at markets around the central west, including at the Mudgee Farmers Markets. They also go to the Sydney Flower Market, and florists in Dubbo, Coonamble, Gilgandra, Tamworth, Mudgee, Forbes, Parkes and Coonabarabran.
Mr O'Halloran said their biggest customer is The Meadow, a florist in Dubbo.
But it's not just blooms that the couple sell - due to the nature of the plants they grow, they can also supply bush tucker. One of their popular products is the lemon-scented ironbark, which has leaves that smell like lemon myrtle and can be used in cooking.
"It is a lot easier to grow than lemon myrtle which is a rainforest plant. It's a delight to cook with or for a cup of tea. Some people take the stem off and have a shower with them - the warm steamy air puts off the lemon volatiles and gives you a nice, refreshing shower," Mr O'Halloran said.
He said one in ten species of plants in the area had a bush tucker and bush medicine use, and "considering within 100 kilometres of Dubbo there are 1500 species of plants, that's quite a lot to choose from".
Bilby Blooms also grows a saltbush which has an edible berry, as well as winter apple - a ground cover with edible berries - and the kurrajong, which has an edible tap root that reportedly tastes like a cross between a sweet potato and coconut.
"It has a carrot-shaped tuber root and it's easy to peel. The peeling gives you the material to make string baskets. In the Dharawal language, kurrajong means string basket," Mr O'Halloran said.
At the Collectors' Plant Fair, one of Bilby Blooms' most sought-after plant was sure to be the 'Little Princess' - eucalyptus caesia.
"No-one is growing anything like this. It is a hybrid that seems to be very reliable from seed, and we are the only ones who have it. There is a lot of demand for flowering eucalypt," Mr O'Halloran said.
Besides a variety of eucalyptus, Bilby Blooms also grows correa, a small rounded shrub with two-toned bell-shaped flowers (Correa 'White Lies' has white bells and a prostrate habit), and a grevillea with a unique flower that gives it its name, Grevillea 'Iced Vovo'.
The Collectors' Plant Fair will take place at Hawkesbury Race Club, Clarendon, on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. Find out more at www.collectorsplantfair.com.au
